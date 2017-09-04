Taking strides to fight cancer

walkers from across the region stepped out as part of the ongoing fight against cancer.

Around 300 walkers set off from Southsea Caravan Park to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

The event, which was set up by Slimming World, aimed to get people in the city out and active for a good cause.

Many of those participating were members of Slimming World, though many took along family and friends for the day.

Following the walk – which took everyone to South Parade Pier and back to the caravan park – the group returned for refreshments and a raffle.

Gabby Froggatt from Slimming World said: ‘This is the culmination of a month of fundraising we have done for Cancer Research UK, and everyone has done really well.

Among those who came along for the walk was Leanne Lawdenn, from Bedhampton. The 67-year-old said the walk was something very close to her heart.

She said: ‘I lost both my mother and my grandmother to cancer, so to be able to help out with such a worthwhile cause means the world to me.

‘I think that it has been a very good turnout today, and it is superb that so many people are here, standing up to cancer.’