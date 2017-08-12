Talented Havant young girl is named ‘gelato genius’

A TALENTED girl has scooped a top prize for her tasty ice cream invention – which is now set to be sold throughout the UK.

Seven-year-old Isla Prothero from Havant has won the Ice Cream Inventor accolade after her flavour trumped hundreds of other entries from across the nation.

Proud mum Holly Clements with daughter Isla Prothero, seven

Isla’s Fizzy Rainbow Unicorn creation includes mutli-coloured ice-cream, popping candy, sprinkles and marshmallows – and was named the public’s favourite.

Langbrook Farm, in Langstone Road, launched its nationwide search for a gelato-genius earlier in the year and hundreds of children sent in their ideas for a winning ice cream flavour.

Five of the children were shortlisted in the contest for their innovative flavours which included Irn-Bru Fizz, Coconut Donut, Cola Fizzy Bottle and Candy Floss, Cherry and Popping Candy Sprinkles.

However, Isla triumphed, winning more than 50 per cent of the online votes.

Isla’s mum Holly Clements was overjoyed by her daughter’s win.

She said: ‘When Isla entered the competition we never thought she would beat so many other imaginative children and go on to be named Farmhouse Inns’ “Ice Cream Inventor”.

‘I am completely overjoyed for Isla – she hasn’t stopped smiling since we heard the news.

‘We can’t wait to try the new ice cream and hope everyone enjoys eating it as much as Isla enjoyed inventing it.’

Langbrook Farm, which is part of the Farmhouse Inns collection of pubs, advised that the winning flavour will be sold in over 55 Farmhouse Inns pubs across the country later this year.

As well as knowing that thousands of people will be enjoying her colourful and tasty invention, Isla has also received a £100 voucher to spend at Langbrook Farm, which should be able to buy her and her family an awful lot of ice cream.

Patrick Byrne, general manager at Langbrook Farm, said: ‘Isla’s ice cream concoction is imaginative and delicious in equal measure, so we are delighted locals got behind her and voted for it to be brought to life.

‘We can’t wait to see it take pride of place in our ice cream parlour.’