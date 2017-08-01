Talks underway as Royal Mail considers moving Emsworth delivery office to Havant

Have your say

TALKS are taking place to explore the option of relocating a Royal Mail delivery office.

The postal firm said it is considering moving its Emsworth delivery office to Havant in a bid to ‘improve facilities’ for customers in the PO10 postcode area.

It comes as Royal Mail looks to respond to growing electronic communications and declining letter volumes, partly affected by consumers’ online shopping habits.

In a statement, Royal Mail said there are ‘not expected to be any job losses’ if the move goes ahead, with ‘no impact on deliveries to customers’.

The organisation is currently consulting with the Communication Workers Union.

Ruth Harris, CWU branch secretary for Portsmouth and district, said the move could cause ‘inconvenience’ with customers forced to travel to Havant to collect missed post.

She added: ‘This is a deterioration in the service for the customer –Voyager Park was just the start. It is very important no jobs are lost if the move goes ahead.’

The proposed relocation comes almost a year after Royal Mail announced plans to close two local collection centres to make way for a new super mail hub.