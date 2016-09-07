Teams gathering for ‘firefighter Olympics’

TOP rescue teams will be showcasing their skills in Hampshire at what has been dubbed ‘the firefighter Olympics’.

The UK Rescue Organisation (UKRO) 2016 Challenge will see them showcase their skills at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Eastleigh HQ.

Crowds can watch the elite crews in a series of challenges from 10am to 4pm on Saturday (Sept 10). There will be simulations of extrication, trauma management, Urban Search and Rescue (USAR), rope rescue, water rescue and, for the first time, animal rescue.

For more, go to hantsfire.gov.uk