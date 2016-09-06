Teenager is convicted of arson with intent

A TEENAGER who set fire to a house in Bognor Regis has been convicted of arson with intent to endanger life.

Police arrested two youths in connection with the offence, which occurred at a flat in Aldwick Road between November 10 and November 11 last year.

Michael Bissett, 18, of Lyon Street, Bognor Regis, was found guilty following a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court yesterday.

The court heard that he and another teenage boy entered the first-floor flat, before Bissett set fire to a sock. The lounge became engulfed in flames.

Bissett was arrested on November 12 after intelligence linked him to the scene. He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing on October 24.

The 16-year-old co-defendant, who cannot be named, was acquitted of arson with intent to endanger life.