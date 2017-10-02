Teenagers arrested after arson attack at Portsmouth sports pavilion

TWO teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a sports pavilion in Portsmouth was damaged by fire.

A 15-year-old and 17-year-old were taken to hospital with burns after the building on King George V playing fields was set alight.

Firefighters tackled a blaze in the sports pavilion on King George V playing fields.

Officers are investigating the arson, in Cosham, which happened around 10pm last night.

Firefighters from Cosham, Havant and Southsea were called after the fire started in the changing rooms.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire police said a 17-year-old had been discharged from hospital and a 15-year-old boy is being moved to Salisbury Hospital.

A 14-year-old boy, from Hursley, has been arrested on suspicion of arson and a 17-year-old boy, from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion with arson with intent.

A police cordon remains in place at this time.

As previously reported, four pumps and around 25 firefighters tackled the blaze with the scene made safe around 2am this morning.

A spokesman from Cosham fire station said: ‘We were called to a fairly big fire in the pavilion on King George V playing fields.

‘It had started on the ground floor and spread to the loft space.

‘I believe a police investigation will be starting today.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting 44170381015.