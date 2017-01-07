Teenagers rescued after getting stuck 20m up in Portsmouth chalk pits

TWO teenagers were rescued from the chalk pits at the back of Paulsgrove after getting stuck.

The boy and girl, both aged 14, were 20 metres up in the pits playing when they realised they couldn’t get back down.

So they rang 999 and Cosham firefighters swiftly got to the scene to assist.

The incident behind the residential estate in Portsmouth happened 11.15pm last night.

A team of firefighters from three pumps sent out from the Cosham station hoisted up a ladder before leading them to safety.

The teenagers were unharmed, but the fire service has warned children about the dangers of playing up in the chalk pits and the risk of serious injury.