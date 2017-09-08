Teens’ music video in aid of special cause

A GROUP of children have banded together to create a song with a powerful message.

The project, run by Pompey in the Community as part of the NCS scheme, saw a group of 16 teenagers write and produce their song, Feel, which aims to support those with mental health issues.

They call themselves Group 21 and their mental health project has been so successful that the team were awarded the NCS Award at a NCS ceremony held in the Guildhall on August 22.

Alicia Waite, one of the song’s project managers, came up with the idea while on a trip with NCS members.

Alicia, 16, said: ‘The NCS came to my school and offered a four-week programme — I jumped at the chance! We spent the first week in Dorset playing water-sports and I made loads of friends. In the third week we were divided into groups and had to come up with a social action project. I have suffered with mental health issues since I was little and I suggested that we write a song to raise awareness. They loved the idea.’

Group 21 had pitched their idea in a real life Dragon’s Den-style scenario. Alicia said: ‘We had already done a fancy dress walk to raise money so we only needed a small amount. They liked the idea and gave us £90.’

The team got straight to work, writing and recording the song in a Waterlooville recording studio. The music video was filmed in Portsmouth Community Centre and Alicia said it conveyed a serious message.

‘Nobody should feel alone. People need to speak out because there is help available. I hope our song helps people. The song isn’t ready to be released but when it is it should be available on iTunes, Youtube and hopefully the NCS website. We’re really excited for people to see it.’