Temperatures set to hit autumn highs

IT may be mid-October but it looks like it’s time to dig our your shorts again.

Temperatures are predicted to be 6C higher than usual for the time of year – a balmy 18C – over the weekend.

And while Saturday and Sunday a forecast to be overcast, Monday, the Met Offices says, will be sunny all day and 19C.

The Met Office says tomorrow is: ‘Largely dry and warm, perhaps humid, day with some bright or sunny spells, especially further east. Quite breezy at times, especially along the south coast. Maximum Temperature 20C.’

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is: ‘Mostly dry with winds easing and some warm sunshine by day and clear spells overnight.’