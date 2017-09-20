Test of strength is a heartfelt tribute to tragic Laura

Vicky Clissett fought through the pain barrier to pull a Mitsubishi Shogan around a car park in memory of her friend.

Laura Westbrook, 22, was killed in a car crash on the A3 on September 15 last year as she made her way from Whitman Laboratories where she worked with 31-year-old Vicky.

Vicky is comforted by her father Kev Clissett as she struggles around the car park Picture: Keith Woodland (171020-0056)

After weeks of training, Vicky pulled the car 10 times around the car park of the factory, until she’d reached a mile. The feat was to raise awareness for the road safety charity, Brake.

Afterwards, a memorial bench in memory of Laura was installed at the Bedford Road plant.

Sylvia, Kelly, Stacey, and Charlie Westbrook sit the bench dedicated their daughter and sister who was killed in car crash and in who's memory the event was held Picture: Keith Woodland (171020-0086)