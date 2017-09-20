Test of strength is a heartfelt tribute to tragic Laura

Vicky Clissett fought through the pain barrier to pull a Mitsubishi Shogan around a car park in memory of her friend.
Laura Westbrook, 22, was killed in a car crash on the A3 on September 15 last year as she made her way from Whitman Laboratories where she worked with 31-year-old Vicky.
After weeks of training, Vicky pulled the car 10 times around the car park of the factory, until she’d reached a mile. The feat was to raise awareness for the road safety charity, Brake.
Afterwards, a memorial bench in memory of Laura was installed at the Bedford Road plant.
