Test pilot to reveal all at club’s next meeting

A TEST pilot and RAF veteran will reveal stories of his lengthy career in the sky.

Phill O’Deli is the chief test pilot and head of flying at Rolls-Royce and displays the Rolls-Royce Mk XIX Spitfire at Goodwood.

He completed 18 years with the RAF before joining the manufacturing giant in 2001.

While in the RAF he flew the Buccaneer, was both a weapons and flying instructor on the Hawk, and flew operational sorties over Northern Iraq and Bosnia with the Jaguar.

Since joining Rolls-Royce, Phill has contributed to a range of major engine development programmes, for the Hawk, the Airbus A320 family and the 787 Dreamliner.

He will be giving a talk at the Air ACES’ next meeting at the Chichester Park Hotel on Monday, September 25, from 7.30pm.

Entrance for members is £3, guests £5 with under 16s entering for free. Tickets are on sale at the door. For details, see airaces.org.uk or call David Batcock on 01243 823007.