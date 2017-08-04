That’s the spirit! Gin festival is a tonic for the connoisseurs

Have your say

GIN GIN! More than 1,200 people gathered at Portsmouth Guildhall to celebrate the beverage of the moment.

The Portsmouth Gin Festival welcomed more than 100 varieties of different gins from all over the world including the Sir Edmond from The Netherlands and Friday Chic from Portugal.

Gin fans raise a glass

Emma Mills, from Fareham, came with her father-in-law, David Boy, from Dumfries, to sample the delights on offer.

Emma said: ‘We came to Gin Festival because we enjoy a glass of gin and we thought it would be nice to experience all the different types of gin that are around.’

Leading gin makers Brockmans, Conker and Tinker led masterclasses for budding participants with plenty of tasters to go around.

Mike Whatmough, brand ambassador for Brockmans, said: ‘It has been really good and we always get an amazing reception at the festival.

Revellers at Portsmouth gin festival Pictures: Habibur Rahman

‘I am meeting lots of people who are really big gin drinkers and are telling me their favourite ways to drink our gins.’

Cocktail bars, food tents and live music were also part of the entertainment for the night.

Event organiser, Gizele Maduri said: ‘It is our third year at this venue and we have always had a really successful time.

‘We have a total of 3000 gin lovers coming through the door over the weekend.’

Gin fans enjoy the festival

‘Everyone seems to be having a really great time so far and we hope to have a really successful event.’

For more information on gin and future events visit ginfestival.com/