The facts and figures behind the homelessness issue

n Portsmouth has seen a 134 per cent increase in the number of rough sleepers since 2010.
n The number of rough sleepers in 2014 was eight and the council estimate the number now to be nearer 70.
n Ninety seven per cent of homeless children move up to three times in a single school year.
n A university study found those who are born or live in port towns are more likely to become homeless by 30.
n Thirty to 40 per cent of people living on the streets were in care when they were children.
n Charity Crisis has warned that the number of people who are homeless will double by 2041.
