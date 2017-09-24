The facts and figures behind the homelessness issue

Have your say

n Portsmouth has seen a 134 per cent increase in the number of rough sleepers since 2010.

n The number of rough sleepers in 2014 was eight and the council estimate the number now to be nearer 70.

n Ninety seven per cent of homeless children move up to three times in a single school year.

n A university study found those who are born or live in port towns are more likely to become homeless by 30.

n Thirty to 40 per cent of people living on the streets were in care when they were children.

n Charity Crisis has warned that the number of people who are homeless will double by 2041.