A FAMILY who were forced to flee after a fire broke out in their home have called for people to check their smoke alarms.

Michael Edwards and his family were awoken by their smoke alarms yesterday morning after candles, which had been left alight, started a fire in their living room .

Michael said: ‘I was so scared for my family and we have lost our lounge and all of our stairs.

‘If it weren’t for the smoke alarms I dread to think. They are lifesavers.’

Firefighters from Fareham fire station were called to Mayridge in Park Gate just after midnight. Michael helped his partner and eight-year-old daughter to get out of the house.

He said: ‘My instinct was to get out and if we had waited longer, we would not have been able to get out.

‘When we got to the bottom of the stairs the flames were at our feet.’