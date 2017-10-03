‘The force is strong with this one...’ – Massive collection of Star Wars toys goes on display in Gosport

An extensive collection of Star Wars memorabilia sparked the intergalactic interest of many movie buffs when it opened last weekend.

The May The Toys Be With You exhibition, which is now open at Gosport Gallery, features a sizeable hoard of toys and various pieces of merchandise related to the sci-fi saga.

The extensive collection is now on display at Gosport Gallery. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203225006

The collection belongs to long-time Star Wars fan Matt Fox, and has been put on display for free in association with Hampshire Cultural Turst and mental health charity Solent Mind.

At the grand opening on Saturday, September 30, families and fans admired the array of mint condition action figures and rare movie posters, while children also got an opportunity to make lightsabers, Yoda ears and finger puppets.

45-year-old Matt started his collection when he was just five, soon after seeing Star Wars for the first time in 1978.

He said: ‘It was my first -ever cinema outing. That Christmas, I was bought a Darth Vader action figurine and that is where it all started. I fell in love with everything Star Wars and began my collection.’

The exhibition was set up with the help of Solent Mind and Hampshire Cultural Trust. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203456006

May The Toys Be With You is now open in a galaxy not so far, far away, at Gosport Gallery until January 6. All money raised from the exhibition will be donated to Solent Mind.

The Battle of Hoth has been renacted with some of the toys. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203335006

Frankie Adsett, two, poses with the Solent Mind Trooper. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203432006

A model of Han Solo's iconic ship, the Millennium Falcon. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203300006

Some of the figures from the exhibition. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203249006

The Solent Mind Stormtrooper with some of his fans and Solent Mind volunteers. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203409006

David Pattemore from Gosport views some of the figures. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203312006

All money raised during the exhibition is going to the Solent Mind charity. Picture: Keith Woodland PPP-170930-203420006