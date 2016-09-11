The good old days are revived at Goodwood

Sir Chris Hoy and David Coulthard were among the well-known faces at the Goodwood Revival festival over the weekend.

The Olympic gold medallist was driving an Austin A35 in the St Mary’s Trophy.

Action from the St Mary's Trophy race

Formula One driver Coulthard and TV presenter Tiff Needell were also seen in their racing gear.

Other stars spotted at the festival were Pink Floyd star Nick Mason and his wife Annette, as well as Theo Paphitis who used to be on TV show Dragon’s Den.

The three-day event, which aims to recreate the circuit’s glory years of 1948-1966 and sees huge crowds enthusiastically get involved by dressing of the era, is one of the most popular motoring events in the world.

Danny Parkes, left, and David Sharp