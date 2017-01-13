The Lee-on-the-Solent Residents Association opens its doors to new members

The Lee-on-the-Solent Residents Association’s first meeting of the year will discuss the local area with Gosport Borough councillors.

People in Lee-on-the-Solent are being encouraged to have their say at the first Lee-on-the-Solent Residents Association (LRA) meeting of 2017.

On January 24, residents will have the chance to meet with local councillors in an open question and answer session.

The LRA will meet at the Methodist Church Hall, High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent.

Tea, coffee and biscuits will be available for all attendees. Members will have free access to the meeting while non members will be charged £2.00 on entry. Subscriptions can be renewed and new members can be registered at the door for an annual fee of £3 per person or £5 per couple.

Ray Harding, Association Publicity member, said: ‘Help us to help you by joining your Lee-on-the-Solent Residents Association. We currently have over one thousand members. As we grow larger, our influence to maintain standards within our unique village community also increases.’

The association was formed in 1972 when the council had plans to fill in Elmore Lake. The association helped protect the site and current membership stands at 1,183.

LRA members are committed to challenging planning developments and exploring all types of issues that affect the community. The interest of its members are always a top priority. The association also publishes a a 50-page magazine three times a year. The not-for-profit publication contains articles on planning development, road disruption, days out, health updates and an activity guide.

The LRA are now working alongside the Alver Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team. The two organisations often discuss the local area at monthly meetings and AGMs when possible.

Your can apply for association membership at facebook.com/LeeResidentsAssociation or through an application form, The form can be dropped off at the Lee-on-the-Solent Book Shop or at the LRA contact point in Tesco Express on Pier St.

For more information, visit: leeresidents.org.uk