The mission that’s making a difference in Montana

A FORMER journalist has spoken of her joy at taking part in a Christian mission in America.

Catherine Burt was selected for the fourth time to join an American Christian mission trip helping churches communicate more effectively.

Catherine, 37, who attends Copnor Methodist Church, joined Creative Missions’ team of church communication professionals, creatives and techies working with under-resourced churches in Montana, helping them to communicate better.

She said: ‘Creative Missions is a really innovative idea – using people’s media and creative skills to help churches communicate better by producing logos, websites, social media, videos and photography.

‘It was a real privilege to have been selected for this year’s trip.’

The 30-strong team gave up a week of their time to help 15 to 20 churches in Bozeman, Montana, in May.

Catherine, who works as a media co-ordinator for The Girls’ Brigade England and Wales, previously joined the group on a trip to Alaska in 2013, Baltimore in 2014, and Vermont in 2016.

Catherine adds: ‘My smaller team of five worked with two churches during the week, which both had very different needs.

‘It was great to get to know them and work alongside them.

‘We work very long days during the trip but we do also have a lot of fun and it’s great to see the churches’ reactions to our finished work. I made some amazing memories to treasure.’

On the last day of the trip, the team enjoyed a trip to Yellowstone National Park where they celebrated all that had been achieved during the week.

‘Although I only saw a small amount of the park, it was stunning especially the thermal pools and the wildlife’ said Catherine. ‘I was lucky enough to see a bear and cub.

‘What’s really exciting is that Creative Missions are considering a trip to the UK to work with churches here and I’m looking forward to continuing the conversation about this with them.’

Go to creativemissions.to/montana.