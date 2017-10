Have your say

Some stunning varieties were on display at the Wessex Orchid Society’s autumn show.

The event, at Portchester Community School, saw growers from across the south show-off their beautiful blooms.

Dave Gourley, from Lee on the Solent, admires with his magnificent plant Picture Ian Hargreaves (171231-01)

To find out more about the society go to wessexorchidsociety.org.uk.

Pictures by Ian Hargreaves. To buy copies of the images call photosales on on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.

Rob Fraser, from Havant, is delighted with his colourful entry at the autumn show Picture Ian Hargreaves (171231-02)