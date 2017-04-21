The sun is shining, the birds are singing

ONE of my favourite times of year is Easter.

I love Easter first and foremost because we take time to remember the death of Jesus on the cross and celebrate His resurrection.

I also love this time of year because spring has arrived, the sun is shining and the birds are singing.

I love spending extra time with my own family on the bank holidays and during the school holidays.

Lastly, I absolutely love being involved with what Family Church does in our community every Easter.

This year our Love Buckland team organised two events for local children that were really well supported.

On Good Friday we put on a huge Easter egg hunt in Buckland Park where we had 185 children, with parents, following clues to find sweets and crème eggs in the park, ending with the grand prize of an Easter egg back at the Empower Centre, our building on Kingston Road.

We served drinks and hot cross buns and provided games and activities for the kids.

This was all free of charge. Our church members donated hundreds of Easter eggs and our team of 24 volunteers worked hard all afternoon.

Then this week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, our team put on our biannual Kids Club at the Empower Centre.

Our free Kids Club was attended by 55 children from the local neighbourhood.

Each day we organised games and fun activities and provided lunch.

Personally, I loved serving at the Kids Club, seeing the children have so much fun and knowing that busy parents have a few hours to themselves – to relax, or do chores, or give attention to their other children.

It’s been a brilliant couple of weeks.

Our next big event is the Buckland Fun Day on Saturday, July 29, from midday until 5pm, in Buckland Park.

I really hope to see you there.

On a Sunday, we meet in two locations in Portsmouth.

Our main congregation, with full kids programme, meets at 10.30am at the Portsmouth Academy on St Mary’s Road, Fratton.

Our student and young adult congregation meets at 6.30pm at the Empower Centre on Kingston Road, Buckland.

For information phone (023) 9266 2257 or visit the website family.church.