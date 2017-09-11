The sun shines at Emsworth Show

Have your say

Thousands of people turned out to take in the fruit and vegetables in competition for top awards at the summer horticultural show.

In the live-action arenas, visitors were entertained by a falconry display, dog agility showcase and performance by the Fishbourne Mill Morris Dancers.

Long queues at the ice cream van Picture: Neil Marshall (171121-1)

The show is run by Emsworth Horticultural Society, which was formed in 1919.

A falconry display in action Picture: Neil Marshall (171121-5)

The Alder Valley Band entertain the crowds Picture: Neil Marshall (171121-3)

Barry Hoare from Havant at the wheel of his 1959 Desoto that was part of the car show. Barry bought the car as a non-runner ten years ago and took two years to restore it Picture: Neil Marshall (171121-8)