The sun shines at Emsworth Show

Thousands of people turned out to take in the fruit and vegetables in competition for top awards at the summer horticultural show.
In the live-action arenas, visitors were entertained by a falconry display, dog agility showcase and performance by the Fishbourne Mill Morris Dancers.
The show is run by Emsworth Horticultural Society, which was formed in 1919.
Pictures are by Neil Marshall. To buy copies of the images call photosales on 0330 123 0203 quoting the reference number.
