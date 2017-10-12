The tale that proves Emsworth Food Fortnight hit the spot

They wanted to use Emsworth Food Fortnight to bring the community together, celebrate the role of food and drink in people’s lives and educate people of all ages about the good it can do.

And one particular story to come out of the event tells organisers they have achieved that dream.

It concerns Ben and Lewis Druvari, nine-year-old twin brothers who attend St James’ Primary School.

Alistair Gibson, of Emsworth Business Association and the Food Fortnight organising committee, takes up their tale.

He said: “They took upon it upon themselves to use their pocket money to hold a sweet stall at school. They raised more than £30 and used that money to buy food to contribute to the Food Mountain built as part of the fortnight’s events.

“It seems to me that if we can have an impact on young people at that stage of their development then we have achieved a great deal indeed.”

The fourth Emsworth Food Fortnight ended on Sunday with a community harvest festival service and donation of the locally-built food bank.

The previous day the town was a hive of activity for A Thought For Food market.

Mr Gibson, in a letter thanking all supporters of the fortnight, including the Chichester Observer and our sister paper The News, highlighted some figures he said showed what a huge success this year’s festival had been.

He said:

* More than 150 pupils at four local primary schools took part in food education workshops.

* Around 75 catering students prepared and served college lunches to the paying public at the Brookfield Hotel.

* Virtually every ‘ticketed’ event sold out over the fortnight, with one, the Community Seafood Lunch, selling out in 28 minutes.

* Many events such as markets saw an increase in numbers attending this year.

* The success of Apple Pressing Day, which kicked off the fortnight on September 23, could be measured by the fact they ran out of containers, withmore than 200 litres of good local juice produced.

* More Emsworth business than ever before took part

* Upwards of £1,000 (and still counting) was raised for the two Emsworth primary schools – and a wonderful and large food mountain we built for the Beacon Food Bank.

Giles Babb, landlord of The Blue Bell Inn and a strong Food Fortnight supporter, said: “It’s been an absolutely fantastic two weeks! Emsworth is a special place with a really good community spirit – something I am proud to be a part of.”