The world’s biggest inflatable obstacle course is coming to Hampshire this weekend - and there’s still time to sign up and join in the fun.

Up to 5,000 runners are expected to take on the Gung-Ho! course as it returns to Southampton Common on Saturday.

Thrill-seekers will hit speeds of up to 40mph on the 200-ft long Thriller, Europe’s tallest inflatable slide.

This year’s course includes 10 inflatables, including three making their debut this year, which organisers say will be filled with enough air to pump up more than 100 million footballs.

This summer the course will also be appearing in Dorset, Norwich and the East Midlands, before heading out to the rest of Europe.

Cbeebies presenter Alex Winters, who created the event in 2014, said: ‘As soon as last year’s visit had come to an end I knew I wanted to bring Gung Ho! back to the south coast.

‘Everyone was so up for Gung-Ho! and helped make it one of our best events yet.

‘I saw from the stage just how much fun everyone had and I am sure everyone will be all smiles again for our next visit.

‘We are so excited to have secured the Common again as our event space, which will provide the perfect backdrop for our fun-filled run.’

Classic obstacles include the giant ball pit, climbing wall and labyrinth.

There are also new obstacles like ‘Jump’ - where people have to brave a 4m vertical drop.

Runners must be at least 4ft tall, and will receive a free bib with race number, Gung-Ho! t-shirt and headband.

The event is not timed, and spectators can attend for free.

For more information on how to book your slot go to begung-ho.co.uk.