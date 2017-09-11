Search

Thousands of revellers slip into their vintage best to join the fun at Goodwood Revival weekend bonanza

Tara King (The Old Collectors Garage) Picture: Derek Martin
Tara King (The Old Collectors Garage) Picture: Derek Martin
THOUSANDS of people had a weekend of fun at classical motorsport event Goodwood Revival.

Families flocked to the venue to watch the racing, dress up in vintage clothes and get up close to classic cars.

The sold-out event, held over three days, also had a range of activities for children including the popular Over the Road area.

There were vintage fairground rides, a roller disco and, new for 2017, an open-air Sky Cinema showing favourites such as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, West Side Story, the Italian Job and Greece.

Youngsters were also able to take part in on-track action in the Settrington Cup where youngsters compete in tiny pedal-powered versions of classic cars.

As well as a series of races, visitors were also treated to aerial displays.

The best-dressed competition

The�Glamcab�Girls, dressed in period costume and inspired by the 1960s film Carry on Cabby

