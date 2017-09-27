Thousands of vintage Star Wars toys to go on display in Gosport

A COLLECTION of Star Wars memorabilia will be opened to the public this weekend.

The ‘May the Toys be With You’ exhibition at Gosport Gallery features thousands of vintage toys and original cinema posters.

Wendy Redman, the cultural engagement co-ordinator, said: ‘It is amazing to people like myself who used to play with these toys that they are now a collector’s item.

‘It is something different for Gosport and I think it will inspire people to collect things.’

The exhibition is free and will open this Saturday at 10am with the chance to have a photo with a storm trooper and make your own light saber.