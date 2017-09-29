Thousands unite in dementia battle

Their memories will live on, even after they have gone.

That was the message from the Portsmouth Memory Walk, which took place last weekend.

Around 2,500 people turned up for the walk to support Alzheimer’s Society.

It is estimated that there are more than 2,200 people living with dementia in Portsmouth alone.

Those who took part in Portsmouth Memory Walk have already raised more than £68,000 for the charity.

Grace Jeffrey from Horsham was one of those who took part in the walk, having already raised £200 for Alzheimer’s Society.

She said: ‘I did the walk in memory of my nan – I had the day off work and thought it would be nice to come down and do it.

‘There were so many people here and the sad reality is that she won’t even know I’ve done this.

‘Dementia can be so devastating for families because so many people suffer from it and it’s a silent killer, so to do something like this is really quite amazing.’

Alzheimer’s Society’s operations manager for Hampshire Nick O’Donohue said: ‘Dementia is set to be the 21st century’s biggest killer.

‘I am so glad that people from across Portsmouth and surrounding areas stepped out in their thousands to improve the lives of people living with dementia.

‘Every pound raised will help Alzheimer’s Society provide information and support, improve care, fund research and create lasting change for people affected by dementia.

‘I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who has helped make this year’s Memory Walk such a huge success.’

For more information go to alzheimers.org.uk.