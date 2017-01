Here’s the latest from the Met Office for the days ahead.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday:

It will be mostly cloudy with hill fog and occasional rain on Monday and Tuesday and turning milder.

More persistent rain is then likely overnight and early Wednesday, before becoming brighter through the day.

Portsmouth:

Monday: 11C, cloudy, chance of rain.

Tuesday: 11C, cloudy, chance of rain.

Wednesday: 10C, some sunny spells.