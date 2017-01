Three people escaped a fire which started in the porch of a house in Clanfield last night.

There were fears occupants were trapped inside the home on Saxon Close but they managed to get out.

Firefighters from Waterlooville, Havant and Horndean attended the blaze at around 10.30pm.

A spokesman from Havant said the flames had spread to the downstairs flat and the one above it.

South Central Ambulance Service also sent crews but no-one was injured.