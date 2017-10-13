Three-mile pink walk in Southsea to raise cash for charity

A SEAFRONT will be turning pink as a three-mile walk in Southsea aims to raise money for charity.

On Sunday, more than 100 people are expected to complete the event which starts at Canoe Lake.

The annual pink walk has been held the past eight years, raising more than £20,000 for Breast Cancer Now.

Speaking after last year’s successful event, organiser Sharon Forder said: ‘It’s a fantastic feeling when you’re all walking as one group, bound by the same cause and it’s just a pleasure to have so many people be a part of it.

‘We are all like-minded people who all know someone who has fought or is fighting breast cancer and we just want to do all we can to help and support them.’

The walk starts at 10.15am at Canoe Lake cafe. The three-mile walk will take participants to Southsea funfair and back.

Families are invited to take part with the walk completed at everyone’s own pace.

People are encouraged to wear something pink for the walk.