Tim’s ultramarathon bid ends after just... 49 miles

FOR most of us, running 49 miles in one session would be a good effort... to put it mildly.

But for Tim Webster it represents failure.

For that’s the distance the 41-year-old managed in one of the toughest ultramarathons in the world – the 106-mile, 48-hour run around Mont Blanc in the French Alps.

For Tim, a paramedic of Langstone Road, Baffins, Portsmouth, the event simply proved too tough even though he has 19 marathons and nine ultramarathons under his belt.

But despite quitting at the 49-mile mark he has still managed to raise hundreds of pounds for Portsmouth Hospitals Charity. The money raised will be donated to the neonatal intensive care unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital, Cosham.

It was a thank-you to staff there who cared for his daughter Freya who was born prematurely last January. He also raised cash for children’s hospice Naomi House.

Tim said: ‘The UTMB [Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc] involves 106 miles in the French Alps with more than 10,000 metres of positive altitude change.

‘Only 30 per cent of the starting participants managed to finish the race and unfortunately I was forced to retire after 49 miles.’

He added: ‘This was easily the hardest challenge I’ve ever undertaken and in the end the relentless mountain climbs were too much for me. Its reputation as one of the toughest footraces on Earth is well-deserved.’

Before the race Tim said: ‘The staff at QA were so amazing to my wife Caroline and I, that I thought about fundraising for them to highlight the work they did for Freya and other families.’

So far Tim has raised £620. If you want to make a donation go to justgiving.com/fundraising/Tim-Webster5.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity aims to support the patients of Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust by improving existing facilities and providing additional equipment.

