Titchfield Carnival cancelled after two centuries

A CARNIVAL that has been part of village life for 200 years has been cancelled.

Residents were saddened to hear funding issues meant that Titchfield Carnival will not take place this year.

Father-of-five Dale Walton said: ‘ I went as a child and for the past three years I have taken my children to the carnival.

‘I would rather them keep going with it and I think enough local people would help out with fundraising to bring it back.’

The carnival has been run by the Titchfield Bonfire Boys Society since 1880.

Chairman Angela Mayne said: ‘It got too big and completely unmanageable.

‘We had a lot of problems last year and it was decided by the AGM that this year’s event was cancelled.’

She added: ‘It was a health and safety risk.’

Resident and ward councillor Connie Hockley said: ‘I am, together with many residents, saddened that the Titchfield Carnival has had to be cancelled this year.

‘I do, however, understand the reasons and support the Bonfire Boys decision, which I know was not taken lightly.’

Last year’s event saw crowds of up to 7,000 with two processions of floats and fancy dress walkers and a funfair.

Samantha Allen has lived and worked in the village for 25 years and lives near to the start of the carnival.

She said: ‘I don’t think many people even know it has been cancelled as I didn’t.

‘It will be so sad to see it go and I think the whole village will feel the same.’

Samantha added: ‘If everyone gets behind it then it could come back next year.’

Fareham MP Suella Fernandes has worked with the carnival committee in the past.

She said: ‘It’s a terrible shame to learn that the carnival is not going ahead this year.

‘We need to get a funding drive going locally so we can ensure the carnival takes place next year.

‘I would be happy to help with this.’

Current chairman Angela explained the cancellation was down to a ‘variety of factors.’

She added: ‘We are trying to look at different ways to bring it back.

‘But we’ve got lots of other events going on this year like the zombie walk and the zombie ball.

‘We are also looking at having a music festival in the village.’

For more information about events organised by the Titchfield Bonfire Society, visit titchfieldbonfireboys.co.uk/