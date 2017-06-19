Town’s shops turn into art galleries

ARTWORK by schoolchildren is being displayed in shops throughout a town centre.

The School Art Trail started last year involving a dozen schools and shops in Waterlooville.

It was such a success that it is back again with 15 schools and shops taking part this year.

Jackie Buckley is chairman of the Waterlooville community events team.

She said: ‘The aim is to display the amazing art work that the youngsters in our area create.

‘Whatever the age of the artists, it is fabulous. The pupils love having appreciation from the public.

‘The schools have been really enthusiastic, as have the businesses.

‘For the businesses it gives them some publicity, makes people realise that there are shops in Waterlooville and perhaps by following the art trail people may discover something new.

‘The businesses love supporting the community.’

Councillor Elaine Shimbart, the mayor of Havant, officially launched the trail at Waitrose.

She said: ‘It is a wonderful idea. All the artwork is brilliant, But the seniors’ work is particularly good. It’s a great way of getting people into the shops. As everyone knows, Waterlooville badly needs it.’

There are two secondary schools, two special schools and 11 primary schools taking part. The trail began last week and will continue until June 26.

The Waterlooville events team have also organised a showing of Girl on the Train at a pop-up cinema at the Waterlooville bandstand on Thursday.

And on Saturday, classic rock band No Chance will be appearing there. The town’s summer fete is on August 20.

The aim of Waterlooville community events team is to encourage a sense of pride in the town and increase the town centre’s footfall.

To find out more, go to Waterlooville events Facebook page.