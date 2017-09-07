Toy store presents generous donation to children’s charity

A DONATION of £8,000 has been presented to a popular children’s charity.

Smyths Toys Superstores has been raising money through their bag levy charges to donate to The Ickle Pickles Children’s Charity.

Ickle Pickles looks after the smallest and sickest babies who need intensive care in neonatal units, whether they are born too soon or with an illness.

The Fareham branch of Smyths Toys superstores has donated £8000 to Ickle Pickles, which was presented to them at the neonatal intensive care unit at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth.

Smyths Toys operations manager Graham Moriarty said: ‘We are delighted to be able to support such a worthy cause who work relentlessly to provide the best possible service and care to those in need.

‘Donating the proceeds from the UK bag levy is just one way we can show our gratitude for the amazing work they do.’

Lorraine Blackburn from the Hampshire branch of Ickle Pickles said: ‘The money that has been raised by Smyths is a staggering amount, and we cannot thank them enough.

‘It is fabulous that they have chosen to support QA hospital and have done an exceptional job.

‘I know Graham fairly well so when he told me that we were his chosen charity, I was delighted.’

Lorraine said that the money would be used by QA to purchase new neo-natal equipment.

She said: ‘Things in neo-natal intensive care have a shelf life, so to speak – so equipment needs to be replaced over time.

‘This money can be used to buy a pretty sizeable amount of equipment for the neo-natal team, so the Fareham Smyths Toys superstore has really made an enormous difference to so many little lives for many years to come.’