Train services in Portsmouth delayed by signalling fault

A SIGNALLING problem is causing long delays on the trains in Portsmouth this morning.

A fault with the system between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour means services running between Portsmouth Harbour and Cosham/Havant may be cancelled, revised or delayed by up to 45 minutes.

The disruption is expected to continue until around 9.30am today.

A statement on the South West Trains website said customers can use their tickets on Great Western Railway services between Portsmouth Harbour and Southampton Central and also on Southern Railway services between Portsmouth Harbour/Havant and Southampton Central.

