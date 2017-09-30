TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Chance of rain as traffic runs smoothly

Have your say

WE COULD see some rain today.

Temperatures will peak at about 16C today, with a possibility of rainfall until the late evening.

Met Office forecasts predict there is a 90 per cent chance the city could see the wet stuff within the next hour, while other showers could be imminent at 1pm, 2pm, 6pm and 10pm.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays