TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Chilly start as roads get busy

IT’S a dry but cool start for the city and its surrounding areas today.

Temperatures are set to peak at about 17C at 3pm, with a looming 50 per cent chance of rain at 5pm.

THE TRAVEL LOW-DOWN

M27 – Some slow traffic between Eastleigh and Portsmouth, but no reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – Some slow traffic heading northbound towards Fareham, but no reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays