TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Cool start to the day as roads run smoothly

Have your say

IT’S set to stay dry until the evening.

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas will enjoy a dry start to the day.

But summer temperatures are cooling now – peaking at about 15C by 1pm.

Rain is expected later this evening, with dark clouds and showers due to make an appearance at about 8pm.

THE TRAVEL LOW-DOWN

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays