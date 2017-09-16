TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Cool start to the day as roads run smoothly

IT’S set to stay dry until the evening.
Portsmouth and the surrounding areas will enjoy a dry start to the day.
But summer temperatures are cooling now – peaking at about 15C by 1pm.
Rain is expected later this evening, with dark clouds and showers due to make an appearance at about 8pm.
THE TRAVEL LOW-DOWN
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
