TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Grey and blustery start as traffic gets moving

EXPECT a cool and windy start to the day.
Strong winds are the order of the morning, with gusts in the city currently blowing at about 42mph – but this will reduce throughout the day.
Meanwhile temperatures are sitting at about 13C, while the Met Office warns this could feel more like 9C.
The day is expected to be at its warmest from midday, at 14C, with chances of rain at 8am and 9pm.
TRAVEL
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – 15-minute delays northbound on Fareham Road and Gosport Road, between Wych Lane and the A27 and Quay Street roundabout
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays