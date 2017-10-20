TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Grey and blustery start as traffic gets moving

Have your say

EXPECT a cool and windy start to the day.

Strong winds are the order of the morning, with gusts in the city currently blowing at about 42mph – but this will reduce throughout the day.

Meanwhile temperatures are sitting at about 13C, while the Met Office warns this could feel more like 9C.

The day is expected to be at its warmest from midday, at 14C, with chances of rain at 8am and 9pm.

TRAVEL

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – 15-minute delays northbound on Fareham Road and Gosport Road, between Wych Lane and the A27 and Quay Street roundabout

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays