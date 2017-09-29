TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Grey and humid start as traffic gets moving

Have your say

IT COULD be a wet morning.

That’s the warning from the Met Office, as the city and surrounding areas are set to see rainfall at 10am.

It is a muggy start to the day though, as 17C temperatures combine with 95 per cent humidity.

Peeking sunshine is expected at about midday.

THE TRAVEL LOW-DOWN

M27 – No reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays