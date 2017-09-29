TRAVEL AND WEATHER: Grey and humid start as traffic gets moving

IT COULD be a wet morning.
That’s the warning from the Met Office, as the city and surrounding areas are set to see rainfall at 10am.
It is a muggy start to the day though, as 17C temperatures combine with 95 per cent humidity.
Peeking sunshine is expected at about midday.
THE TRAVEL LOW-DOWN
M27 – No reported delays
A3(M) – No reported delays
A27 – No reported delays
M275 – No reported delays
A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays
Trains – No reported delays
Bus services – No reported delays
Hovertravel – No reported delays
