Travel and weather report

No incidents have been reported on any roads out of the Portsmouth area this morning.

On the M271 northbound, an accident involving three vehicles has caused a lane to be blocked junction 3. Delays are expected on approach.

M27 – Currently no reported delays

A3(M) – No reported delays

A27 – No reported delays

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham – No reported delays

M271 - Northbound, Lane 2 has been reopened approaching J3 after a collision involving three vehicles this morning. The incident occurred at around 6:30am. Lane 3 remains blocked and long delays are expected on approach (approx 40 minutes).

Trains – No reported delays

Bus services – No reported delays

WEATHER

The weather will remain cloudy throughout most of the day today with a chance of some rain in the late afternoon.

Temperatures will reach around 17°C.