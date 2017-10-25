Travel and weather report

Train delays, slow traffic and cloudy weather is expected this Wednesday morning.

The city is set to be overcast for most of the day today, with the chance of some spots of sunshine in the late afternoon.

The Met Office has predicted a cloudy day for Portsmouth and is forecasting highs of 17C

Travel

M27 – Slow traffic and delays of approximately eight minutes due to earlier accident which has now been moved to the shoulder on M27 Westbound. This is between J12 M275 and J11 A27

A27 – An accident near St James Church has caused a road to be partially blocked and slow traffic on A27 Church Hill both ways at West End Road.

M275 – No reported delays

A32 Gosport/Fareham - Traffic building as normal northbound towards Fareham with delays reported of up to nine minutes.

Train services - Due to a track circuit failure between Bedhampton and Fratton trains have to run at reduced speed on the Portsmouth bound line. Trains running through these stations may be delayed by up to 20 minutes and this is expected to go on until around midday.

Bus services – No reported delays

Hovertravel – No reported delays