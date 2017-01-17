5.30pm Travel Update

Here is this evening’s travel update at 5.30pm.
M27 - Westbound slow between A3(M) Farlington and Junction 12 (Port Solent). Eastbound slow between Junction 4 (Bassett) and Junction 7 (Hedge End).
A3(M) - Traffic running smoothly.
A27 - Westbound slow between A3 (M) Farlington and Junction 12 (Port Solent) of M27.
M275 - Traffic running smoothly.
A32 - Traffic slow northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between Cunningham Drive & Quay Street Roundabout.
Trains - No delays.
Bus Services - No delays.
Hovertravel - Revised timetable in operation until February 28. Ryde to Southsea 5.30pm service cancelled. Southsea to Ryde 5.45pm service cancelled.