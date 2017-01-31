5.35pm Travel Update

Here is this evening’s travel news.
M27 - Delays westbound before junction five for A335.
Congestion westbound between junction 12 M275 Portsmouth and junction 11 Fareham
A3(M) - Congestion being caused by delays on the M27
A27 - Congestion between junction 11 of the M27 and A32
M275 - No reported disruptions
A32 - Minor congestion on Brockhurst Road, causing delays on Rowner Road back to Carrisbrooke Road.
Bus Services - No reported disruptions
Hovertravel - No reported disruptions
