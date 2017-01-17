7.30am Travel Update

Here is this morning’s travel news.
M27 – Clear.
A3(M) – Clear.
A27 – Re-opened after fatal crash.
M275 – Clear.
A32 at Bridgemary and Fareham: Slow northbound on Fareham Road and Gosport Road between Wych Lane and A27, Quay Street Roundabout. A 20-minute.
Trains - Southern strike: No direct service between London and either Portsmouth or Southampton.
Bus Services - E1: the bus stop at the Windsor Castle pub, towards Fareham, on Elson Road, Gosport, will be closed for the duration of the works. There is no temporary stop.
Hovertravel - No alerts.
