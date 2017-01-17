7.30am Travel Update

Here is this morning’s travel news.

M27 – Clear.

A3(M) – Clear.

A27 – Re-opened after fatal crash.

M275 – Clear.

A32 at Bridgemary and Fareham: Slow northbound on Fareham Road and Gosport Road between Wych Lane and A27, Quay Street Roundabout. A 20-minute.

Trains - Southern strike: No direct service between London and either Portsmouth or Southampton.

Bus Services - E1: the bus stop at the Windsor Castle pub, towards Fareham, on Elson Road, Gosport, will be closed for the duration of the works. There is no temporary stop.

Hovertravel - No alerts.