7.30am Travel Update

Here is this morning’s travel news.

M27 - Traffic slow moving but no accidents

A3(M) - Traffic slow moving but no accidents

A27 - Reports of an accident westbound A27 on Langstone flyover. Ten minute delays coming along from Emsworth.

M275 - No reported accidents, but traffic is slow moving at the bottom of the motorway travelling out of Portsmouth

Trains - Icy platforms this morning - passengers advised to take extra care.

Bus Services - No disruptions.

Hovertravel - From Tuesday, January 10, until Tuesday, February, 28 the Winter Timetable will run with the following cancellations:

Mon - Fri Ex Ryde 0730, 0800, 0830, 1600, 1630, 1700, 1730

Mon - Fri Ex Southsea 0745, 0815, 0845, 1615, 1645, 1715, 1745

Any passenger booked on any of the above services are asked to please book on an alternative crossing or be on a priority standby.