Here is this morning’s travel news.

M27 - Accident at junction 12, westbound, causing delays on to the A2030, Eastern Road

A3(M) - No reported disruptions

A27 - Knock-on delays because of the accident at junction 12 of the M27

M275 - Knock-on delays because of the accident at junction 12 of the M27s

A32 - Slow northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between Wych Lane and A27.

Trains - No reported disruptions

Bus Services - No reported disruptions

Hovertravel - No reported disruptions