70% of Hampshire parents admit feeling ‘like a taxi service’ for their kids

Seven in 10 parents in Hampshire have admitted feeling like a taxi service for their children, a new survey has shown.

A total of 15 per cent also said they drive their children around every day of the week.

The survey, by Subway, aimed to find out how far dedicated parents are driving to after-school clubs.

It also found parents in Hampshire cover 820 miles a year to help cater for their children’s interests.

Subway spokesperson Hemina Haque said: ‘These busy, hard-working and dedicated parents just don’t stop when it comes to taking their kids to after school activities, and it can be tough to make sure that everyone has the fuel they need after school.’