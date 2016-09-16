Search

A perfect destination whatever the season - Karla Hall enjoys a coastal cottage break in Pembrokeshire

Beautiful Westhills cottage in Lydstep.

Beautiful Westhills cottage in Lydstep.

0
Have your say

If you’re a fan of scenic coastal walks, Cornish-style beaches, quaint seaside villages and the crackle of an open fire to relax by in the evening, let Coastal Cottages of Pembrokeshire weave the magic of a whole new holiday experience.

Component:1.7573392.1473688057, , ,$mergedBody

Back to the top of the page