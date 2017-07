DRIVERS on the M3 are facing long delays.

A collision at junction 13 near Eastleigh, travelling northbound, has lead to the closure of two of its three lanes.

Road users are reportedly facing delays of at least 90 minutes from the westbound junction five and up the M27 link road.

A tweet from Romanse – a live Hampshire travel news service – said surrounding and alternative routes are starting to get very busy.

Emergency services are in attendance, including an ambulance.