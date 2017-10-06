Accident reported on the M27

ONE LANE on the M27 after Junction 9 at Whiteley has been blocked following an incident.
Reports say Lane 3 past Junction 9 westbound is blocked after an RTI, with delays back past the junction.
More to follow.
